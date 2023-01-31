UAE Announces Big Increase in Petrol and Diesel Prices

The Fuel Price Committee in UAE has raised the petrol and diesel prices, effective from 1 February 2023. The price increase is expected to hike up the public transport and cargo charges all across the Emirates.

Below is the table showing the price increase compared to January:

Fuel Type Price in January Price in February Increase Super 98 AED 2.78 AED 3.05 9.71% Special 95 AED 2.67 AED 2.93 9.74% Diesel AED 3.29 AED 3.38 2.74% E-plus 91 AED 2.59 AED 2.86 10.42%

The UAE deregulated fuel prices in 2015, allowing them to be determined by market rates. However, with the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, the Fuel Price Committee regulated them again, only to be deregulated once more in March 2021.