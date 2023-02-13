Sony’s Upcoming Flagship Phone to Look the Same As Before [Leak]

Unofficial renders of Sony’s highly anticipated smartphone, believed to be the Xperia 1 V, have surfaced over the weekend courtesy of OnLeaks and Green Smartphones.

Sony seems to be playing it safe by retaining the same design as the Xperia 1 IV, with a similar vertical camera bump, square edges, and tall aspect ratio display making it difficult to differentiate the two phones at a glance.

While the design of the Xperia 1 V may be similar to its predecessor, it is expected to have some noteworthy upgrades. According to Green Smartphones, the ultra-wide camera could be improved with a 48MP sensor, up from the 12MP lens in the previous model.

The device may also have a boost in memory with a rumored 16 GB of RAM, compared to the 12 GB on the previous phone. Despite a rumored screen size of 6.5 inches, the device is expected to be slightly shorter and narrower, indicating a reduction in bezel size. Additionally, it is likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

However, the Xperia 1 V will still retain the signature Sony style that fans either love or find uninspiring. A potential advantage for many users is the retention of the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming a rarity in modern smartphones.

The cost of the Xperia 1 V is yet to be announced, but according to Green Smartphones, an announcement could be made “later this month” with a summer release. Given that Mobile World Congress (MWC) is just a few weeks away, it is expected that Sony will provide more information about the device during the event in Barcelona.