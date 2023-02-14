HEC Launches Green Photography Competition With 1st Prize of Rs. 200,000

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is holding a Green Digital Photography Competition as a part of the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement (GYM) to promote climate change awareness and environmental sustainability.

The competition’s theme is ‘Impacts of Climate Change on the Eco-System of Pakistan,’ and participants are encouraged to capture the natural world’s beauty, human impact on the environment, and the youth’s perspective on climate change.

Pakistani teenagers and young adults between the ages of 15 to 29 are invited to submit unique photographs depicting the impact of climate change in the country through the official website of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) before 28 February 2023.

The competition is divided into two categories: 15-22 years and 23-29 years, with cash prizes for the first, second, and third place being the same for both.

Rank Category 1 (15-22 Years) Category 2 (23-29 Years) 1st Rs. 200,000 Rs. 200,000 2nd Rs. 150,000 Rs. 150,000 3rd Rs. 100,000 Rs. 100,000

HEC and the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement hope to inspire young people to take action to protect the planet through this competition. Winners will be announced and awarded during the ‘Week of Youth’, which is to be celebrated from 20 to 26 February 2023.

Any additional information can be found on the competition page of the PMYP website.