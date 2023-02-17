Dubai to Auction Hundreds of Fancy Number Plates

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the sale of 371 unique number plates for private and vintage vehicles and motorbikes.

The plates will feature 3, 4, and 5 digits and A, B, C, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, and Y codes. The 70th online auction includes top-quality plates like R 59) and A 8348.

The upcoming auction for fancy number plates offered by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will commence at 8:00 AM on Monday, 27 February, and registration for the auction will take place on 20 February. It is the 70th event in the series of electronic auctions of premium vehicle plate numbers.

Each potential customer is required to open a traffic file in Dubai and pay a non-refundable participation fee of AED 120 in order to participate in the bidding process.

A security check for AED 5,000, payable to the RTA, is required. A 5% VAT is charged on the sale of license plates in this auction.

Bidders can pay by credit card via the RTA website, the Dubai Drive app, or at Customer Happiness Centers at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha, or Deira.