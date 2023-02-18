Around 70% of UAE Employees Will Get a Huge Salary Increase This Year

A recent study has found that 7 out of 10 employees in UAE are confident of a salary increase this year even if they’ve to move jobs.

The majority of employees received an increment 1-2 years ago, while 15% got an increase 5 or more years ago.

The study, conducted by Tiger Recruitment, further revealed that UAE workers are willing to switch their job for better income rather than negotiating it with their employers.

Employees feel awkward negotiating salary with employers because they only gave an increment to 27% of the 43% who discussed it.

Zahra Clark, Head of Tiger Recruitment Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, remarked that people’s income doesn’t meet their expectations. She continued that employers also justify not raising salaries for the perks they are providing to the employee.

She stated that all things, including fuel, food, and rent, have become costly, hence, people want to make more money.

To retain talented employees, Zahra encouraged businesses to provide a justifiable and fair package.