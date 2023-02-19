Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Head to Head Record in PSL

The seventh match of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played today at the Multan Cricket Stadium, between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. Both sides will be looking to secure the top spot in the PSL points table after a solid start to their campaigns.

Multan, who made a solid comeback after losing their opening game, are currently at the top of the table with two wins in three matches. Islamabad, on the other hand, have only played once as they defeated Karachi Kings by 4 wickets.

Islamabad will be aiming to secure a second successive win and go ahead of Multan in the standings. Meanwhile, Multan will be determined to extend their winning run and make themselves favorites for the PSL 8 playoffs.

Overall, the two sides have been neck-to-neck in the 11 matches they have played against each other. Multan have a slight edge as they have won 6 matches, Islamabad will be hoping to equal the score with a win today.

