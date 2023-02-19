PSL Points Table as Karachi Register Much-Needed Win Over Arch-Rivals Lahore

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Karachi Kings finally registered their first win of the competition as they defeated arch-rivals, Lahore Qalandars.
Karachi got off to a solid start as international openers, James Vince and Matthew Wade provided them with the perfect platform to go big. Despite a solid comeback by Lahore’s bowlers, Karachi managed to score 185/5, courtesy of a late blitz by Imad Wasim.
Lahore got off to a flyer as Fakhar Zaman and Tahir Baig took on the attack to the bowlers. Karachi fought back well and kept taking wickets on regular intervals as they restricted the Lahore batters.
Karachi won the match by 67 runs as they finally got off the mark in PSL 8 standings. Meanwhile, Lahore moved down to the last spot.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2.107
|Karachi Kings
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0.499
|Islamabad United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.832
|Quetta Gladiators
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.199
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.350
|Lahore Qalandars
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.650
