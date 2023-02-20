Peshawar Zalmi Receive Major Boost as International Superstar Joins the Team

Peshawar Zalmi have received a major boost ahead of their clash against Quetta Gladiators tonight at the National Bank Cricket Arena. Afghanistan spinner, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has joined the squad and will be available for selection for the high-octane encounter.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

Zalmi have, so far, played two matches in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They won their opening match against Karachi Kings by 2 runs and lost the following encounter against Multan Sultans by 56 runs.

The Yellow Storm has struggled in the bowling department as they conceded 210 against Multan Sultans and 197 against Karachi Kings. Their bowling unit has lacked control and has gone for plenty in the two matches they have played.

Mujeeb’s inclusion in a lackluster bowling unit will provide them with a much-needed boost as Babar’s men look to get their second win on the board and kickstart their journey toward the PSL playoffs.

ALSO READ Fans Demand PCB to Suspend Amir for Obscene Gesture in PSL 8

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are also expected to play their star Sri Lankan all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, in the match. Hasaranga arrived in the country a few days ago and will be available to play the match against Peshawar Zalmi.

The highly-anticipated match will commence at 7:00 PM as both sides look to win their second match and move to the second spot in the PSL points table.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads