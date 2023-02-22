Peugeot 2008 Gets Another Price Hike Within a Month

The ongoing economic downturn has prompted a new wave of price hikes across the car industry. A recent automaker to join this trend is Peugeot, which has increased its prices by up to Rs. 57,000.

Effective as of this moment, the prices of both 2008 variants are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Peugeot 2008 Active 5,899,000 5,950,000 51,000 Peugeot 2008 Allure 6,599,000 6,656,000 57,000

A Shift of Fortune

An interesting development worth noting is that, after the recent price hikes, Peugeot 2008 seems like a promising value. Compared to several other cars in a similar price bracket, the 2008 has better looks, drive, tech, comfort, and performance.

For perspective, Peugeot 2008’s competitors are Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Elantra, both of which, cost more and have lesser tech equipment than 2008.

As of late, Peugeot 2008 has also started becoming a common sight on the roads. While not a cheap car by any means, the ridiculous prices of lesser cars may tip the odds in Peugeot 2008’s favor.