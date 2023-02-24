Islamabad United Set PSL 8’s Highest Total So Far

Azam Khan’s blistering knock has helped Islamabad United score the highest team total of the PSL 8 so far as they reached 220 in their 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 8 has witnessed a surge in high-scoring games as batsmen continue to revel in favorable conditions.

Nonetheless, the most remarkable feat was achieved when it was least expected. Islamabad United made an unusual decision by opting to bat first after winning the toss, and they struggled at 43 for 3 against the Gladiators’ potent bowling attack.

However, Azam Khan’s extraordinary display of power hitting stunned everyone, propelling Islamabad United to an enormous total of 220 runs for the loss of six wickets. This feat helped them surpass the PSL 8’s highest team total of 210 by Multan Sultans. While more high-scoring games are expected in the tournament, Islamabad United has set the benchmark exceptionally high.

Here are the 5 highest totals of the PSL 8 so far:

Team Opposition Score Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators 22o runs for 6 wickets Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi 210 runs for 3 wickets Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings 199 runs for 5 wickets Lahore Qalandars Quetta Gladiators 198 runs for 6 wickets Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi 197 runs for 5 wickets

