RDA Seals Site Office of Capital Valley in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has taken action against an illegal housing scheme at Mouza Katarian and Thallian Rawalpindi.

The Enforcement Squad of RDA carried out an operation against Capital Valley and sealed its site office on Thursday.

The move came after RDA Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa directed the enforcement squad to take strict action against illegal housing schemes.

In addition to the operation, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering RDA submitted applications at Police Station Rawat to lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) against three other illegal housing schemes.

These included Atlantic City Housing Scheme and High Capital City Housing Scheme at Chak Beli Road, Rawalpindi, and Century Town Housing Scheme at GT Road, Rawalpindi.

Jappa stated that notices were issued to Sohail Nawaz Cheema, the owner of the Capital Valley housing scheme, under section 39, 12(5) of the PDC Act 1976, and under section 38 of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules 2021. The Enforcement Squad RDA, along with the assistance of the police, carried out the operation against the illegal housing scheme.

Jappa also urged the general public not to invest in any illegal or unauthorized housing scheme declared illegal by RDA. He advised them to check the RDA website to verify the status of any housing scheme.

He warned that those who invested in illegal housing schemes would be responsible for their losses.

Moreover, Jappa directed the MP&TE directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes.

He requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), and PTCL not to extend their services to illegal housing schemes, as they are unapproved and illegal.