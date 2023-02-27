Peshawar BRT Card’s Price Increased

ZuPeshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has increased the prices of its ‘Zu Cards’.

These cards were launched by the service in mid-2020 to facilitate the public. The initial price of these cards was Rs. 250, which has been increased to Rs. 300 due to ongoing inflation.

ALSO READ New Speed Breakers Removed From Islamabad Expressway After Backlash

The card allows travelers to use the service without having to stand in long queues and buy a ticket. The users can add a certain amount of balance to these cards and have a hassle-free journey. The application procedure is as follows:

Step – 1: Select the language in the menu.

Step – 2: Various options will appear on the screen like buying a new card, or recharging the card. In case of recharge, insert your card into the machine and then proceed further.

Step – 3: Choose between cash, debit card, credit card, Easypaisa, and JazzCash to pay for or recharge your card.

Step – 4: After selecting the mode of payment, you have to select the amount. You can add Rs. 100 up to Rs. 1000 to your card.

Step – 5: After paying, go to the entrance gate. Place the card on the scanner and you’re good to go.

ALSO READ IJP Road Will be Ready for Traffic Next Month: CDA Chairman

TransPeshawar has increased the price of its card after two-and-a-half years by Rs. 50 due to massive inflation. Given the popularity of the BRT service, the card will likely remain high in demand.