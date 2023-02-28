Indian Spy Agency RAW Suspected of Renowned Pakistani Educationist’s Murder

Suspicions have arisen regarding the involvement of India’s spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), in the recent target killing of Syed Khalid Raza in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighborhood.

Khalid Raza, who held the position of Karachi region’s Deputy Director of Dar-e-Arqam Schools and served as the Vice Chairman of the Federation of Private Schools, was gunned down while making his way to his car after leaving his home on Sunday night.

ALSO READ Govt Launches a Brilliant Initiative to Educate Children in Rural Areas

According to police officials, one of the two individuals on a motorbike shot Raza in the head with a 30-bore pistol, killing him on the spot. Officials believe the attacker was a sharpshooter, as evidenced by the single empty bullet casing found at the crime scene.

The casing has been sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.

ALSO READ Sindh to Introduce New Exam System for Matric and Inter This Year

The preliminary forensic report reveals that the casing had no prior history of use, implying that the weapon used in the killing was never employed in any previous incident.

Police are investigating the possibility of RAW facilitating a local group in carrying out the murder, given that the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) claimed responsibility for the incident.