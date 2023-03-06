Today’s PSL Match Live – Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live

Quetta Gladiators are scheduled to face off against Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The encounter, which will decide the fate of the Quetta Gladiators’ campaign for the playoffs of the season, is expected to be nail-biting and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

The hopes of the Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings for the playoffs in the ongoing season have vanished after suffering a 17-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars in their recent game on Friday.

The former champions are currently in fifth place on the points table with four points in their pockets, having won only two encounters out of eight.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team finds themselves on the verge of elimination after suffering a two-wicket defeat against Islamabad United in their recent game.

The Gladiators are currently at the bottom of the points table, having won only one clash out of their seven encounters, and will be keen to bounce back in today’s match.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

