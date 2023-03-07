Punjab to Introduce Completely New Textbooks for Class 9 and 10 This Year

All 9 and 10 classes’ textbooks in Punjab will be in English as per the third phase of the uniform education curriculum starting from the next academic year.

The government has initiated consultations with education experts to revamp the matric curriculum.

To ensure the timely availability of English textbooks, the printing process has already begun and will be completed before the beginning of the next academic year.

It’s worth mentioning that the current year’s curriculum from nursery to middle has also been changed to English. Consequently, free textbooks in English will be made available in all schools from nursery to middle by 1 April.

Meanwhile, the passing percentage for matriculation and intermediate exams administered by the Punjab boards for this year will remain at 33%.

However, a proposal to raise the passing score to 40% by 2025 is under consideration. The final decision on this matter will be made after consultation with the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Notably, more than 4,000,000 students appear for examinations held annually by different education boards in Punjab.

Via: 24 News