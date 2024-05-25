SSG Commando Robbed on M2 Motorway

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 25, 2024 | 3:49 pm

On Friday, near Kallar Kahar on the motorway, two robbers targeted an army officer associated with the Special Services Group (SSG), stealing two mobile phones and cash.

Malik Waleed Ahmad from Gujranwala reported the incident, explaining that he had pulled over near Science College Kallar Kahar to take a phone call on Friday night.

ALSO READ

Ahmad recounted the incident, explaining that suddenly two individuals, one brandishing a pistol, emerged and forcibly took his phones, an Apple watch, a 9mm pistol, and Rs. 18,000 in cash. They fled the scene after threatening to kill him.

Just a few days ago, three people were robbed of over Rs. 300,000 in cash and mobile phones near the Islamabad motorway toll plaza. The case was filed at Dhamyal Police Station based on the report filed by Patrol Officer Tariq Iqbal from the Motorway Police.

ALSO READ

According to details, the victims were traveling to Lahore when their vehicle broke down. While waiting for assistance, armed robbers approached and threatened to kill them before fleeing with their cash and mobile phones.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>