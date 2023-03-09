Seven SNGPL Officers Suspended in Gas Meter Scandal

Many private and official personnel were caught stealing, embezzling, or misplacing nearly 3,000 high-pressure gas meters, among other expensive goods.

The meters, which included diaphragm, rotary, and I-meters with high-flow capabilities for utilization in major enterprises, were seized from the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)’s Central Meter Shop in Kot Lakhpat.

The stolen meters were worth millions, making this the largest fraud in SNGPL history. The Board of Directors was not notified in order to conceal the officials’ involvement.

Apart from the meters, other components were taken and scrapped, and the stolen meters’ records were missing.

With the exception of gas theft, the stolen meters and components are useless. Authorities discovered that the internal equipment of the meters had been modified to assist gas theft and that the working meters had been deployed in various workplaces for a short amount of time before the real reading was recorded.

Officials’ signatures were also fabricated on a few dispatch advices (DAs), and the meters were not delivered to the retailer. The situation is now being investigated, and an executive and six subordinate officials are being thoroughly investigated.