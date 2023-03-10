Simon Doull Exposes ‘Cricket Fan’ for Abusing Him Over Babar Azam Remarks

Former New Zealand cricketer, Simon Doull has been making headlines for his recent comments about Babar Azam during the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Commentating during the match between Zalmi and Gladiators, Doull remarked on Babar Azam’s performance when he was on 99 runs, saying, “Hundreds are great, stats are brilliant, but the team must always come first.”

However, these comments did not sit well with some cricket fans who took to social media to troll the renowned commentator, and one fan even crossed the line and abused him.

The former Kiwis cricketer quickly responded by exposing the social media abuse he received and reminding fans that his comments are just his opinions for which he gets paid.

“I’m sorry to have upset you, Feroz. It’s just an opinion, and I get paid for it. It’s okay if you don’t agree, but this language is never okay. And my mother has also passed,” he wrote.

Former Pakistani cricketer and commentator, Sana Mir, also supported Doull, saying, “I’m so sorry for such bad behavior. We value your opinion and always learn so much from you.”

Doull also commented on Hasan Ali’s wife, Samiya, saying, “She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well, I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory.”

This is absolutely unacceptable. We have stooped so low! #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/ZQr9xPdeEx — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 9, 2023

