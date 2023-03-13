Toyota Hilux and Fortuner Outsell Suzuki Alto Again

Once again, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has recorded unexpectedly high sales of Fortuner and Hilux.

According to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association’s (PAMA) monthly sales data, the company sold 712 Fortuner and Hilux combined, outselling Pakistan’s best-selling economy car — Suzuki Alto.

It bears mentioning that both automobiles exceed Rs. 10 million (1 crore) in price. One could argue that Toyota IMC has better streamlined its production to deal with the current production crisis.

Nevertheless, it is essential to note that both automobiles are among the priciest locally assembled vehicles in Pakistan. Yet, they outsold the majority of economy cars.

Even if production issues are a factor in February 2023’s disproportionate sales, the above figures are astronomical for any vehicle costing over Rs. 10 million.

This goes on to show the economic disparity and how the elite class is faring vs the working class of Pakistan.

Due to the epic success of both heavy hitters, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is planning to expand its selection of off-road vehicles in Pakistan by introducing new Fortuner and Hilux models.

This year, a passerby spotted the two off-road vehicles covered in the same camouflage as the test units for the Revo Rocco and Fortuner Legender. Experts have deduced that the vehicles are Fortuner GR and Hilux GR Sport, despite the fact that the specifics are well-hidden.

The company hasn’t disclosed any official details regarding the launch. Nevertheless, given the current economic climate, it is likely that the launch will occur in late 2023 or early 2024.