PSL 2023 Eliminator 2 Live – How to Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi will square off against Lahore Qalandars in the second eliminator of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The winner of this important encounter will face Multan Sultans in the final match of the ongoing season tomorrow. The crucial match can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Peshawar Zalmi secured a 12-run win in the first eliminator against Islamabad United, thanks to a brilliant performance by Babar Azam, who scored a fighting 64 runs off 39 balls.

However, Lahore Qalandars suffered an 84-run defeat against Multan Sultans in the qualifier, which was their third defeat out of the four games they had previously played.

Both the strong sides will be keen to showcase an outstanding performance in the must-win game and secure their place in the final of PSL 2023.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

