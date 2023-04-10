Netherlands Includes Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif’s Corruption in Textbooks

Former President and Co-Chairman of PPP, Asif Zardari, and former Prime Minister and self-exiled PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, have been featured in textbooks in the Netherlands for their corruption.

The textbook of a four-year secondary vocational education program in the Netherlands includes a chapter on Asif Zardari titled “Former Pakistani President, Mr. 10%, Arrested for Corruption.”

Bhai ghor se perhain. Paragraph mei last line mei mry mohtram quaid Nawaz sharif ka naam bhe hy 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mohemmed Arshad Malik (@ARSHADCHEMIST) April 5, 2023

According to details, the chapter notes that Asif Zardari has been arrested for corruption. He and his sister are suspected of money laundering. Asif Zardari was the President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.

Asif Zardari has been in prison before and is known as Mister 10 Percent because of the payments he collected for government contracts, the chapter notes further.

The chapter adds that Asif Zardari isn’t the only former Pakistani leader convicted of corruption charges. Former PM Nawaz Sharif was ousted in 2017. Last year, Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to prison for corruption, the chapter concludes.

This line from the Dutch book suggests that the textbook was published in 2018. However, it has now gone viral on social media platforms, with netizens criticizing both leaders for bringing international disrepute to the country.