IAF Official Guilty of Shooting Down Helicopter in Friendly Fire on 27 February 2019 Dismissed

Delhi’s General Court Martial (GCM) has dismissed Group Captain Suman Roy Chowdhury, former Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Srinagar Air Force Station, for his role in a friendly missile attack on a Mi-17 helicopter on February 27, 2019.

The attack resulted in the deaths of six Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and one civilian, who was the resident of Budgam district.

The deceased IAF personnel included pilots Squadron Leader S Vashisht and Squadron Leader Ninand M, Sergeant VK Pandey, Sergeant Vikrant Sahrawat, Corporal Pankaj Kumar, and Corporal D Pandey.

The GCM found Group Captain Chowdhury responsible for the missile attack and ordered his dismissal. The findings and sentence, however, are subject to confirmation by the IAF Chief.

On the same day as the attack, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman engaged in a dogfight with a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft across the Line of Control (LOC).

During the battle, PAF pilots shot down his MiG-21 Bison aircraft and he was captured by Pakistan. He remained in captivity for two days.

On March 20, the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed the GCM to announce its findings against Group Captain Chowdhury but ordered that these findings must not be given effect until the disposal of the case before it. The High Court is yet to dispose of the case.

Despite Group Captain Chowdhury’s request for the GCM to delay the pronouncement of the sentence until the case was disposed of in the High Court, the GCM proceeded with the sentencing.