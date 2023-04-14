Punjab to Hire 4,000 Teachers for Summer Camps in Schools

School Education Department (SED) Punjab has recently made a decision to conduct summer camps in nearly 2,000 educational institutions during the upcoming vacation period.

Reports claim that these camps will be held in five districts of Punjab, with Lahore being one of them, and the department is in the process of identifying 2,000 appropriate schools for the initiative.

ALSO READ Stray Kite String Puts Motorcyclist in Hospital

As part of the plan, the department will recruit 4,000 ad-hoc teachers for the summer camps, and the government will remunerate them with a sum of Rs. 18,000 each.

As part of their responsibilities, the ad hoc teachers recruited for the summer camps will be entrusted with managing extracurricular activities, games, and academic courses for the participating students.

Despite the department’s decision to organize summer camps in educational institutions, government school teachers are concerned that students may not display a keen interest in such programs.

ALSO READ Fatal Accidents in Kohistan and Dir Kill 9 People

According to reports, the SED is planning to hold the camps during June, July, and August, which coincide with the summer vacation period. The department is currently making preparations to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative.

Sources also reveal that the idea of launching summer camps was initially proposed five years ago, after observing a similar practice in private schools. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the idea was not implemented over the past three years.