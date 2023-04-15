FBR Issues List of Non-Compliant Tax Officials

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to withdraw the performance allowance (special pay package) of a large number of tax officials including eight BS-21 officials, who would fail to submit their Declaration of Assets & Liabilities by April 30, 2023.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a list of tax officials, who have failed to comply with the FBR’s repeated instructions to submit their Declaration of Assets.

As per FBR’s instructions, all officers of FBR (Hqrs.) and its field formations (Customs/lnland Revenue/ex-Cadre) were requested vide FBR’s Circular No. 1 of 2022 and Circular No. 2 of 2022 to complete/submit their Declaration of Assets to ERM Section, FBR (Hqrs.), by September 5, 2022.

As per the record, a number of officers have still not submitted the same. Secretary Revenue Division/Chairman FBR has taken a serious view of the fact that despite clear instructions issued by the Establishment Division, many officers have still not submitted their Declaration of Assets & Liabilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR’s Circular No. 01/2015 which provides Guidelines for Performance Allowance, states vide Para-7 under the heading ” De-notification of Performance Allowance” as follows: –

“VII). Non-filing of Annual Declaration of Assets & Liabilities: The employees, who fail to file their annual Declaration of Assets & Liabilities on the due date each year, shall be de-notified for Performance Allowance for a period of three months or filing of Declaration of Assets & Liabilities for the year, whichever is later.”

It is, therefore, intimated that the Performance Allowance of all such officers who fail to submit their pending Declaration of Assets & Liabilities until the year ending on June 30, 2022, shall be discontinued/de-notified right after April 30, 2023, without any further notice, besides non-compliance will also be considered as “Misconduct” under the rules.

All officers of FBR (Hqrs.) and its field formations (Customs/lnland Revenue/ex-Cadre) are directed to comply with the aforesaid instructions and submit their Declaration of Assets to ERM Section, FBR (Hqrs.), Islamabad, latest by June 30, 2023, positively, failing which administrative action will be taken without any further delay, FBR added.