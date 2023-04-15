Tenants Set Landlady on Fire For Demanding House Rent in Islamabad

In a horrific incident in the Mehrabadi area falling under the jurisdiction of Golra Police Station, a young woman was set on fire following a minor dispute.

The incident took place in the residential area of Sector G-12, which was recently brought under the control of Golra Police Station.

The victim sustained serious burn wounds and was immediately shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment. However, she has been declared out of danger.

Islamabad Police has taken swift action and registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim. The FIR has been registered under sections 336-B/ 324/34 PPC. Furthermore, the police have arrested three people, including a woman who was reportedly involved in the heinous offense Whereas two others, including a woman, are currently being hunted down

As per the details of the case, the assailant’s family was residing in the victim’s house as tenants but had not been paying the rent. When the victim went to collect the rent, one of the tenants humiliated her with abusive language and refused to pay.

On the victim’s second visit, she demanded the rent once again. However, the tenant’s family retaliated by sprinkling petrol on the victim and setting her on fire. The attackers fled the scene after witnessing the victim engulfed in flames.

The incident sent shockwaves across the area, with people in the surroundings and volunteers rushing to the victim’s aid and extinguishing the flames. The police has arrested three suspects involved in the attempted murder case.

This gruesome incident highlights the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means and refraining from resorting to violence. Law enforcement agencies must ensure the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice and punished severely.