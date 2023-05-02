Motorola Edge 40 Design Confirmed Via Teaser Video

Although Motorola Edge 40 Pro was unveiled roughly a month ago, its more economical counterpart Edge 40 was not. However, thanks to a series of leaked images and a promotional video, we now have an idea of what to expect.

The standard Edge 40 closely resembles its Pro equivalent (surprise surprise), but it has only two rear-facing cameras. It appears that the black, green, and red versions will be constructed of vegan leather. It also has two LED flash units instead of one. The main camera cutout is much bigger than the secondary module.

The promo video further discloses several features, including a “smartphone with the widest aperture,” likely IP68 water resistance, a curved display design, and Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers.

The promo video is also accompanied by a variety of marketing images, all of which were shared by notable tipster Evan Blass.

Based on the current rumors, the device will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8020 processor, which will drive a 6.55-inch, 144Hz OLED display. The system will be powered by a 4,400 mAh battery, which supports 68W fast charging.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but since the marketing material seems ready to go, it should not be long before the teaser campaign kicks off with more information. Most of the aforementioned specifications should be confirmed through the teasers, so stay tuned.