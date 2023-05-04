UAE Prevents 50,000 Cyberattacks Daily

Head of Cyber Security Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti has revealed that UAE’s Cyber Security Council prevents 50,000 cyberattacks per day, targeting important national sectors.

During Oracle CloudWorld Tour Abu Dhabi 2023, Hamad stated that major sectors that get attacked include banking, finance, health, oil, and gas. He assured that all attacks are dealt with actively to ensure the safety of the country’s digital assets.

Hamad further noted that the council’s cyberattack prevention is in accordance with UAE’s information security protocols, as prescribed by the government.

UAE is ranked fifth among 193 countries in the UN’s Global Cybersecurity Index of the International Telecommunication Union, which calculates the measures taken for cybersecurity.

Social Media Scams

Earlier, Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution warned social media users against financial fraud involving misleading advertisements that offer quick profits and high returns.

Taking to Twitter, Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution alerted people to be cautious of such ads promising unrealistic profits.

"نيابة أبوظبي" تحذر من الاحتيال الإلكتروني للاستيلاء على الأموال عبر الترويج لأرباح خيالية على أثر انتشار إعلان في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي pic.twitter.com/2lW3RpHUAp — نيابة أبوظبي (@AbuDhabipp) April 28, 2023

Recently, Dubai’s Digital Risk Protection found over 2,400 fake job ads on social media platforms that impersonated companies from 13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) countries.

These scams lured unemployed individuals and then redirected them to phishing websites where they were required to enter login credentials and passwords. Authorities utilized multiple techniques such as AI-powered logo analysis and text recognition features to identify these scams.