Honda CEO Admits to Falling Behind in EV Development

Honda Motor Company announced the launch of new electric vehicles (EVs) in North America, China, and Japan in 2024 to accelerate the electrification of its cars.

The company plans to catch up to EV leaders with better batteries, powerful software, and a new driver interface. The automaker also plans dedicated EV factories with redesigned production systems and a reliable semiconductor supply.

As CEO Toshihiro Mibe has admitted, Honda is falling behind in the global EV race. The executive promised a faster global reboot in 2025. According to Automotive News, Mibe made some interesting comments about Chinese competitors during Honda’s annual business briefing.

He said Honda executives were disappointed at the Shanghai auto show when local brands flooded the exhibition hall with advanced EVs of all kinds while the Japanese automaker displayed three electric SUVs set to launch in China in 2024.

They are ahead of us, even more than expected. We are thinking of ways to fight back. If not, we will lose this competition. We recognized we are slightly lagging behind, and we are determined to turn the tables.

The company CEO admitted to the underwhelming progress on Japan’s part. He added that Honda’s EV development strategy is still subject to change as the company is considering all viable means to gain an advantage.