Audi Pakistan Issues Statement After Destruction of its Showroom

The recent law and order situation has claimed many victims including individuals and enterprises. During yesterday’s riots in Lahore, the protestors set fire to the company’s showroom, causing massive losses

Due to the fire, several high-value luxury cars were burnt to crips. Many of the vehicles were awaiting delivery to their respective owners.

The official statement reads:

We are deeply saddened to inform you about the unfortunate incident that took place during the last night’s riots in Lahore. Regrettably, our Audi Showroom in Lahore has been subjected to severe destruction.

Audi added that the company is working closely with law enforcement agencies to bring the criminal who vandalized the showroom to justice.

Audi only sells completely built-up (CBU) cars in Pakistan in partnership with Premier Motors Limited. The company had also been working on setting up an assembly plant in Hub, Balochistan to locally assemble Volkswagen and Skoda cars.

Although, due to the ongoing economic and law and order situation, that plan has fallen by the wayside.