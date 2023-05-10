Hyundai Introduces “Special Offer” for Elantra Buyers

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) has been on a roll lately in terms of sales, despite the chaotic state of Pakistan’s auto industry. For four consecutive months, Hyundai saw strong sales due in large part to the increase in Tucson’s popularity.

However, the Korean automaker now has some exciting news for Elantra buyers. According to a recent update, Hyundai has announced a limited-time offer that allows Elantra buyers to take the delivery of their cars shortly after the booking.

The offer also entails ‘price lock’ — meaning that even in case of a future hike, the buyers won’t have to pay a rupee over the current price, which is:

Model Current Price (Rs.) 1.6 GL 6,599,000 2.0 GLS 7,130,000

Car prices, like the local currency, are extremely volatile these days due to the economic issues in Pakistan. In such circumstances, this offer from Hyundai will likely attract several compact sedan buyers.

This will likely enhance Hyundai’s overall sales and hurt those of its key competitors, especially, the Toyota Corolla.