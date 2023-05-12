Interpol Arrests Four Pakistanis Accused of Murder in UAE

In a successful operation, the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol Pakistan has arrested four suspects in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who were wanted by the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police in connection with murder cases.

As per a report by 24NewsHD, NCB Pakistan, in a joint operation with Interpol UAE, caught the accused.

The suspects were identified as Sufi Ahmed Yar, wanted by Gujranwala Police, Mansoor Ahmed, wanted by Narowal Police, Muhammad Ansar, wanted by Gujrat Police, and Sajidullah, wanted by Peshawar Police.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the accused were brought to Lahore Airport via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK411.

NCB Pakistan had issued red notices against the suspects at the request of the concerned district police.

FIA Lahore handed over the suspects to the relevant police departments for further investigation and legal proceedings.