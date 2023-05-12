UAE Earns its Place Among Hardest Working Nations in the World

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is an exciting country to live in, and one of the reasons for this can be due to the high level of dedication and hard work displayed by its residents.

As per a recent study conducted by Business Name Generator, UAE has been recognized as one of the hardest-working nations globally.

ALSO READ Dubai Metro Restarts Operations After Hour-Long Suspension

The research involved the analysis of various things, including the average hours put into work in each country, to determine the top eight hardest-working countries. UAE ranked third on the list, following Malta and Bhutan, and surpassing other countries such as Bangladesh, Congo, Mauritania, Lesotho, and Maldives.

On average, people in the UAE work 52.6 hours per week, with 46.5% of them working 49 hours or more every week. This is a notable indication of the commitment of UAE’s workforce towards their jobs.

ALSO READ Emirates to Ditch Printed Boarding Passes Soon

UAE has also performed well in another study of this kind before. According to an HSBC poll conducted in March, expats in the UAE have the greatest quality of life worldwide.

This latest research only adds to UAE’s reputation as a country that values hard work and commitment toward success.