You Can Be Fined $136,000 in UAE for Using Foul Language Online

The Public Prosecution in UAE has warned people against using foul language and defamatory remarks online. Offenders may face severe penalties such as imprisonment and a fine of up to $136,000 (AED 500,000).

These regulations apply to all forms of electronic communication, including social media and messaging platforms.

ALSO READ 6 Fun Things to Do in Dubai This Weekend

Public Prosecution asserted that harsh punishments will be given to those who use foul language against on-duty public sector employees on the internet. The penalty includes imprisonment or a fine ranging from AED 250,000 to AED 500,000.

The crime falls under Article 43 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating electronic crimes and rumors.

The authority has also launched a new initiative called “Waey,” aimed at enhancing public knowledge of the country’s criminal laws.

ALSO READ UAE is Bringing a Snow Park to the Burning Desert This Summer

Waey will introduce various projects to encourage positive conduct and promote a culture of inclusivity, such as media education, legal advice, and community engagement.

It will also monitor any negative social behavior that might threaten the values of Emirati society and launch awareness-raising campaigns to mitigate their negative impact.

In addition, Waey will utilize media outlets and technology to make sure its message is heard by all societal groups, especially youth.