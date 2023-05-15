Traffic Jam Alert: Protestors Block Roads in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

The law and order situation in Pakistan faces yet another disturbance due to a sit-in announced by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiyat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

According to recent reports, the followers of both parties have gathered at various main avenues of the twin cities, causing traffic jams. Areas such as the Red Zone, Koral Interchange, Faizabad Interchange, Murree Road, and Srinagar Highway are currently affected by traffic congestion.

People traveling to Islamabad have been advised to avoid D-Chowk and Red Zone’s surroundings as that is where a majority of the protestors have gathered. According to reports, Section 144 is still in effect, yet the authorities are not showing any resistance against the protests so far.

This is a developing story as the situation is subject to change at a moment’s notice. More representatives are expected to arrive for the sit-in at the Red Zone, which is expected to continue for a few days. Travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.