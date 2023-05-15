PITC Board to Conduct Interviews for Position of CEO

The Power Information Technology Company (PITC) board will conduct interviews for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sources said that PITC has shortlisted candidates including CEO of Step Robotics Junaid Qazi, CEO of LMKR Jahanzeb Moazzam Khan, and ex-CTO Benazir Income Support Program Meer Hassan for the position of CEO PITC.

The CEO PITC position is vacant since the retirement of Imtiaz Ahmed who held the CEO PITC position as a stop-gap arrangement, since 2017. However, sources said that the former CEO, despite retiring from service, did not relinquish the charge and is running the affairs of PITC without notification.

Recently, he has promoted four managers including Adnan Khadim, Muhammad Hanif, Salman ahmed and Kamran Wadood on a current charge basis. Sources added that he has also hired Ateeq Ahmed another recently retired DG (IT) as a consultant while exercising full powers of regular CEO PITC.

The PITC board can make decisions pertaining to the appointment and removal of the CEO of the company by three fourth majority including the vote of the nominee director representing the Federal or Provincial government.

It is pertinent to note that PITC provides IT and engineering solutions to power sector DISCOs.