News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Pillion Riding Banned in Rawalpindi Due to Security Threats

By ProPK Staff | Published May 16, 2023 | 12:21 pm
Sindh Government Reduces Ban on Pillion Riding | propakistani.pk

Amid a turbulent law and order situation, the Rawalpindi administration has imposed Section 144 across the district and a ban on pillion-riding on motorcycles. A media report states that the ban is due to reports of a possible security threat reported by a law enforcement agency.

According to the notification issued under the signature of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, the administration has imposed section 144 in the city for fifteen days. During this period, all kinds of political and religious gatherings and displaying weapons are prohibited.

ALSO READ

Pillion riding on bikes has also been banned in the city. Although, women, children, and army personnel will be exempted from the ban. Apart from this, the use of loudspeakers will also be banned.

The authorities have requested the citizens’ cooperation to ensure proper enforcement of the law. They warned that the non-compliant individuals will face strict legal action, including jail time.


lens

Eman Suleman Slays in Chic Black Bodycon [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Islamabad District Administration Bans Sale and Purchase of CDA-Acquired Land Through Stamp Papers
Read more in proproperty
close
>