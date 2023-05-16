Pillion Riding Banned in Rawalpindi Due to Security Threats

Amid a turbulent law and order situation, the Rawalpindi administration has imposed Section 144 across the district and a ban on pillion-riding on motorcycles. A media report states that the ban is due to reports of a possible security threat reported by a law enforcement agency.

According to the notification issued under the signature of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, the administration has imposed section 144 in the city for fifteen days. During this period, all kinds of political and religious gatherings and displaying weapons are prohibited.

Pillion riding on bikes has also been banned in the city. Although, women, children, and army personnel will be exempted from the ban. Apart from this, the use of loudspeakers will also be banned.

The authorities have requested the citizens’ cooperation to ensure proper enforcement of the law. They warned that the non-compliant individuals will face strict legal action, including jail time.