Stolen Car Recovered in Islamabad Through Safe City Cameras

On Tuesday, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) shared a safe city surveillance system’s success story with the media. He stated that the department tracked down a stolen vehicle using safe city cameras, arrested the suspect, and recovered the car.

The PRO stated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan is closely supervising the Safe City Islamabad (SCI) system. He added that the surveillance equipment is enabling the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

The PRO stated that a citizen on “Pukar 15” called yesterday to report his jeep stolen. The operator immediately contacted the caller, obtained the necessary information, and used the SCI’s modern surveillance cameras to locate the stolen vehicle.

The auto number plate reader checked the latest vehicle photos and locations, which allowed the authorities to track down and recover it, and bring the thief to justice.

CPO SCI Shoaib Khuram highlighted other benefits of the system as well. He stated that violators received e-challan tickets at home. He added that the excise office attached a copy of the challan to the vehicle’s master file for a late penalty payment.