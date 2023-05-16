Kia and Peugeot’s Sales Declined Massively in April

After two months of consecutive success, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has seen a decline in the sales of both, Kia and Peugeot.

According to the latest update from autojournal.pk, Kia sold only 496 cars, observing a 34% decline in sales on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. Likewise, Peugeot sold only 59 units of its 2008 SUV, witnessing a decline of 78% on an MoM basis.

The breakdown of these sales figures is as follows:

Model Units Sold in April Kia Picanto 190 Kia Stonic 46 Kia Sportage 245 Kia Sorento 15 Peugeot 2008 59

Amid the decline, Kia Sportage maintains its position as the company’s best-selling vehicle.

Kia Sportage Black Edition

Last week, Kia launched the slightly refreshed Sportage Black Limited Edition, which is now the range-topping variant of the popular crossover SUV.

As per the details shared by the company, the ‘Black Edition’ is merely an appearance package. Also, the Black Edition is only available with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) powertrain configuration. Here’s what’s new in the new variant:

Gloss black front grille

19″ gloss black alloy rims

Gloss black rear scuff-plate

Dark-Satin moldings

Darkened Kia, Sportage, and AWD emblems

All-black leather-wrapped interior

Sportage Black Edition costs Rs. 9.05 million, which is quite high for what it offers. Comparatively, SUVs like MG HS and Hyundai Tucson seem like a much better value for money.