Kia and Peugeot’s Sales Declined Massively in April

By Waleed Shah | Published May 16, 2023 | 5:04 pm

After two months of consecutive success, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has seen a decline in the sales of both, Kia and Peugeot.

According to the latest update from autojournal.pk, Kia sold only 496 cars, observing a 34% decline in sales on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. Likewise, Peugeot sold only 59 units of its 2008 SUV, witnessing a decline of 78% on an MoM basis.

The breakdown of these sales figures is as follows:

Model Units Sold in April
Kia Picanto 190
Kia Stonic 46
Kia Sportage 245
Kia Sorento 15
Peugeot 2008 59

Amid the decline, Kia Sportage maintains its position as the company’s best-selling vehicle.

Kia Sportage Black Edition

Last week, Kia launched the slightly refreshed Sportage Black Limited Edition, which is now the range-topping variant of the popular crossover SUV.

As per the details shared by the company, the ‘Black Edition’ is merely an appearance package. Also, the Black Edition is only available with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) powertrain configuration. Here’s what’s new in the new variant:

  • Gloss black front grille
  • 19″ gloss black alloy rims
  • Gloss black rear scuff-plate
  • Dark-Satin moldings
  • Darkened Kia, Sportage, and AWD emblems
  • All-black leather-wrapped interior
Sportage Black Edition costs Rs. 9.05 million, which is quite high for what it offers. Comparatively, SUVs like MG HS and Hyundai Tucson seem like a much better value for money.


