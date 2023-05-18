School Provides Complimentary Ice Cream and Cold Drinks to Students During Exams

In the midst of an ongoing heat wave gripping Karachi, a school has taken a compassionate step to ease the discomfort of Class IX and X students during their annual examinations.

Recognizing the challenges faced by students due to inadequate facilities at examination centers, Jamiatul Mustafa Al-Razavia Higher Secondary School in Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Memon Colony has stepped forward to provide much-needed relief to the 812 students braving the scorching heat.

With the aim of creating a calm and stress-free environment for the students as they tackle their exams, the school administration has gone above and beyond by offering complimentary ice cream and refreshing cold drinks.

Mufti Abid Mubarak, associated with Jamiatul Mustafa Al-Razavia School, expressed the school’s commitment to providing an optimal setting for the students’ academic endeavors.

ALSO READ UK Adds 226 New Visa Categories to Urgently Hire Skilled Workers

“When the exam center was designated at our institute, we made a firm decision to create an environment where students can attempt their papers with ease,” stated Mufti Abid Mubarak. He further added, “The ice cream and cold drinks have brought smiles to the faces of our students, and we are delighted to see them happy.”

Parents have warmly applauded the school’s thoughtful initiative, expressing their hope that other exam centers will also take note and provide necessary facilities to students enduring the sweltering weather. While acknowledging the efforts of Jamiatul Mustafa Al-Razavia School, parents have urged other examination centers to at least ensure the availability of fans and cold water for the students, ensuring their well-being in the midst of the intense heat.