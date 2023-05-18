UAE Makes Major Changes to Traffic Rules

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a series of traffic penalties, including fines of up to $545 (AED 2,000) and the possibility of confiscation of vehicles for 60 days.

The Ministry of Interior has implemented these measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the public during rainy conditions. As per the new traffic rules, fines will be as follows:

إضافات لقانون السير والمرور تعزز سلامة المجتمع خاصة في الطوارىء وتقلبات الحالة الجوية Traffic law gets new additions to achieve safety of society, especially in emergencies and inclement weather conditions#الامارات_أمن_وأمان#uae_safe pic.twitter.com/Q6em4y1ZA2 — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) May 18, 2023

Gathering near valleys, flooded areas, and dams during rainy weather results in an AED 1,000 ($272) fine, six black points, and the potential impounding of vehicles for 60 days.

Entering flooded valleys, regardless of danger level, leads to an AED 2,000 ($545) fine, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.

Obstructing authorities from regulating traffic, or blocking emergency vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises, and rainy conditions results in an AED 1,000 ($545) fine, four black points, and potential impounding of vehicles for 60 days.

In the past, authorities have repeatedly warned residents about the dangers of visiting mountainous regions during rain. While it may seem tempting to enjoy the pleasant weather, past incidents have shown how rapidly floodwaters can engulf low-lying areas.

Normally, authorities issue advisories for the public to stay away from valleys and dams during unstable weather. Now, new laws and fines have made it illegal for both residents and tourists to visit flood-prone areas.