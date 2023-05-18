Major Japanese Bike Makers Team Up to Develop Hydrogen Engines

Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha have received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry to form a technological research association.

The association, dubbed Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology (HySE), plans to work with special members Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Toyota to develop hydrogen-powered engines for small mobility.

The association will address issues confronting hydrogen-powered engines, such as fast flame speed and a large region of ignition, resulting in unstable combustion, and limited fuel tank capacity in small mobility vehicles.

Members of HySE will conduct basic research on hydrogen-powered engines, drawing on relevant expertise and technologies from petrol-powered engines.

Members of HySE share responsibilities for research. Honda will conduct research for model-based development of hydrogen-powered engines, whereas Suzuki will conduct element studies on the functionality, performance, and reliability of hydrogen-powered engines.

In the interim, Yamaha will research the specifications for a hydrogen refueling system and hydrogen tanks for small mobility vehicles.

Kawasaki is responsible for the auxiliary equipment required for a fuel supply system and tanks, as well as the equipment installed between the fuel tank and the injector.

The four companies are among the world’s most popular motorbike manufacturers. This implies that the association will most likely consider the new technology for their bikes.