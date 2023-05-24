Leading Gaming Company to Open Regional Headquarters in Abu Dhabi

One of the top gaming publishers and developers in Europe, My.Games, in partnership with a government-run initiative, Abu Dhabi Gaming, will open a new regional headquarters (HQ) in Abu Dhabi to drive its expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This will be My.Games’ first regional center in the MENA region, where it has over 100 million registered users. The gaming company described this region as one of the most “vibrant” and “fastest-growing” markets globally.

CEO My.Games Vladimir Nikolsky expressed his excitement over the development, declaring Abu Dhabi a key location with a flourishing gaming industry.

The new regional hub will serve as a development and localization center. It will also feature MGVC, the company’s investment division, which will find investment opportunities in the region.

The My.Games team will focus on over 70 games in their portfolio, including popular titles like War Robots, Rush Royale, and Hustle Castle.

It plans to hire and train local game developers, creating over a hundred jobs in the next five years. It will also collaborate with local partners to introduce internship programs, nurturing the growth of future game development talent.