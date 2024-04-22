Irani President Visit: Here’s Tomorrow’s Traffic Plan for Karachi

The Karachi traffic police have released a traffic plan for tomorrow, April 23, ahead of the visit of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the city.

According to the plan, Club Road will be fully closed for traffic from PIDC to Metropole due to security measures, as announced by the traffic police.

Furthermore, Ziauddin Road will be closed from Khajoor Chowk to PIDC and completely shut from the light signal to PIDC Chowk.

Authorities further stated that traffic from Sultanabad Road will be rerouted towards Khajoor Chowk, Aiwan-e-Sadr Road. Similarly, vehicles coming from Shaheen Complex will be directed to turn left from Khajoor Chowk onto Aiwan-e-Sadr Road.

Iranian President Raisi landed in Islamabad today for a three-day official trip to Pakistan, marking the first visit by a foreign leader following the February 8 general elections.

During his stay, President Raisi is scheduled to hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

Moreover, he plans to travel to Lahore and Karachi to engage with provincial leaders.

President Raisi’s itinerary in Karachi includes meetings with Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, as well as a visit to Quaid’s mausoleum to honor the founder of Pakistan.

The provincial government has made strict security arrangements and a public holiday has also been in Karachi tomorrow.