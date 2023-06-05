Violent Punishment Deprives Class 1 Student of Eyesight

A distressing incident has taken place in Pattoki, involving a school teacher accused of causing a severe eye injury to a first-class student.

The girl’s father reported that she came home in tears, complaining of intense pain in her eye.

After a medical examination, she was referred to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, where she underwent surgery.

Unfortunately, despite the medical intervention, the girl has lost vision in one eye.

The father alleges that the school administration did not promptly inform him of the incident and failed to provide immediate medical assistance to his daughter.

As a result, the family is now demanding that the deputy commissioner and CEO of education in Kasur take immediate notice of the incident and ensure appropriate action is taken.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

The affected family is seeking justice for their daughter, emphasizing the importance of accountability and ensuring student safety within educational institutions.