Chery Also Announces ‘Ready Delivery’ for New Tiggo 8 Pro

The Pakistani car industry is going through the most difficult time ever when looking at the country’s largest carmaker, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC).

Despite that, some companies are offering instant delivery for their cars. One such company is Ghandhara Automobiles Limited (GAL), which is offering ‘Ready Delivery’ of Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

Tiggo 8 Pro is a D-Segment, seven-seater crossover SUV that competes with Kia Sorento and Changan Oshan X7. It has a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 190 hp and 290 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a DCT automatic gearbox.

The SUV is packed with modern features such as Keyless Entry, Push Start, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist, driver and passenger airbags, and a modern infotainment system.

While Tiggo 8 Pro is an appealing product, it is only targeted towards a small customer base, with a price tag of almost Rs. 10.4 million. With such a hefty price, it is uncertain for GAL to see any rise in the sales of its flagship SUV.