Suzuki is Offering Free Registration on New Car Purchase

In an effort to increase sales, carmakers have made numerous special offers over the past year, with Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) being at the forefront. The company has launched a ‘free registration’ offer with the purchase of the WagonR.

The company has created this offer to increase sales of the model, which has experienced a significant decline in recent months due to the economic meltdown. In April, Suzuki sold only 99 units of Wagon R, which is its lowest number in the last few months.

Despite having multiple variants, the car’s sales have yet to recover. The company hopes that this promotion will help bolster them. The offer is available for a limited time and is exclusive to the WagonR.

Installment Plan for Used Cars

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has launched an installment plan for used cars. The plan is available at all authorized Suzuki dealerships. Although, only Meezan Bank and Bank Al-Falah card holders can avail of this offer.

The installment plan includes the following benefits:

Discounted Markup Rate

Discounted Insurance Rates

Eight-Year Financing Period

Up to 50% Discount on Processing Fee

Residual Value (RV) Financing of Up to Three Years

Suzuki has been quite active in marketing various offers to garner customer interest. Time will tell if their endeavors are successful.