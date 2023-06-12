Dubai-Manila Flights Get a Massive 99% Discount

Cebu Pacific, one of the leading low-cost airlines in the Philippines, has announced unbelievably low prices for flights between Dubai and Manila, as the airline celebrates the 125th anniversary of the country’s independence.

UAE residents, including Filipinos, can book a one-way ticket from Dubai to Manila for only 1 dirham. However, the price does not include fees and surcharges. The special offer can be availed from 12 to 15 June for travel between 1 November 2023 and 31 May 2024.

The airline operates twice-daily flights on this route. Overall, it covers 35 domestic and 25 global destinations all across Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

UAE is home to thousands of Filipino expats and this offer is a great incentive for them to travel to their home country in order to meet their families and friends.

Flydubai’s Expansion to Poland

In a separate development, flydubai, a UAE-based budget airline, has announced that it will launch direct flights to three destinations in Poland, beginning on 29 October 2023.

The airline will fly thrice a week to Poznan, departing from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Following the launch of this route, Flydubai will be the first UAE carrier to launch operations in Poznan.

In addition to Poznan, the airline will also fly to Warsaw and Krakow. Currently, it offers daily flights to Warsaw and five flights per week to Krakow, with the latter set to increase to daily flights by 26 June.