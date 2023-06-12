KP Suddenly Changes Summer Vacation Schedule for Schools

The KP government has announced early summer vacations for middle/high schools and higher secondary schools within the summer zone.

The decision has been taken on account of a sudden change in weather.

According to reports, holidays have commenced today (12 June) and will end on 31 August. The academic process will resume on 1 September.

Last month, the provincial government initially notified holidays for middle/high schools and higher secondary schools within the summer zone from 15 June to 31 August.

Primary schools in the summer zone are already closed. They were shut down on 1 June. They will remain closed till 31 August.

On the other hand, primary, middle/high, and higher secondary schools located in the winter zone will remain closed from 1st July to 31st July.