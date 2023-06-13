NADRA Chairman Resigns Over ‘Polarized Political Environment’

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik resigned from his position on Tuesday citing a “charged and polarized political environment.”

Malik presented his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting at Prime Minister’s House.

In his letter to the premier, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, he said “While it has been an absolute honor to lead NADRA, to have connected with so many wonderful individuals and institutions, and to have learnt so much, I find it increasingly difficult to work in a charged and polarized political environment.”

He said that it is difficult for any professional to maintain his integrity and independence in an environment that constantly pigeonholes people in an “us versus them” logic and where political loyalty is privileged over competence.

ALSO READ NADRA Launches Home Service for CNICs in Karachi

“As you might know, I come from a humble family of academics whose loyalty to Pakistan is beyond reproach. My values are more important than the compromises that are expected of me. Irrespective of whether Party X, Y, or Z is in power, I have tried to serve all incumbent governments with dignity and grace. I have made honest representations on behalf of NADRA to various select committees in the parliament. Whether a parliamentarian belongs to the treasury or the opposition bench, I have served all legitimate concerns of different stakeholders,” he wrote.

“When called upon to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan, I worked with all political stakeholders irrespective of their background. I wrote letters to over 300 political parties and opened the doors of NADRA for them to see how the voter list is made with ECP in presence. I fundamentally believe in the transformative power of inclusive institutions that outlive persons and parties,” Malik wrote.

He said that it was becoming increasingly difficult to maintain the important balancing act in the current politically charged environment. “I would, therefore, like to be relieved of my duties as the Chairman of NADRA. Please accept this letter as a notice of my resignation,” he stated.

In his letter, he also urged the prime minister not to appoint a serving or retired bureaucrat to this role and said that the organization “deserves a thorough professional with a background in technology and management.”

He said that in 2013 Pakistan was light years ahead of India’s Aadhar experience. However, despite being a leader in the field, the lack of a consistent and coherent approach to dealing with this critical national organization has left us trailing behind.

“NADRA cannot afford further political experimentation and needs to be protected as one of Pakistan’s islands of excellence,” he said.

This was his second stint as NADRA chairman, the first having ended in 2013. The then PML-N government had sacked him from the post but he was reinstated by the Islamabad High Court. He later resigned himself alleging extreme pressure from the government.