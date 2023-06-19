flydubai Issues Important Travel Guidelines Amid Rising Demand

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced that this summer is going to be its busiest ever. It is expecting over 4.5 million passengers in the next four months. To meet the growing demand for travel after the pandemic, the carrier is expanding its route network.

For the period between 1 June and 30 September, flydubai has increased its capacity by 33 percent. People have been traveling a lot in the past two years, and this trend, known as revenge travel, is happening even faster now.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia to Create Massive Job Opportunities With Cruise Line

During this time, it has scheduled an average of 9,400 flights per month, with August being the busiest month.

flydubai has added more destinations in Europe. It now serves 28 cities, including popular ones like Rome, Belgrade, Budapest, Prague, Salzburg, Warsaw, and Zagreb.

To handle the high demand during the Eid Al-Adha holidays, flydubai has increased its capacity by 20 percent on certain routes. These routes include Baku, Beirut, Colombo, Male, Tbilisi, Yerevan, and Zanzibar.

ALSO READ Survivors Share Shocking Details of Greek Coast Guard’s Delayed Action in Boat Tragedy

During this busy travel season, passengers might face long lines, so it is important to follow some guidelines for a smoother and more enjoyable journey. Here are some tips for Dubai passengers:

Arrive at the airport four hours before your flight.

Check-in closes 60 minutes before departure.

Boarding gates close 20 minutes before departure.

Use online check-in, which is available from 48 hours to 90 minutes before your flight.

Check how much baggage you are allowed to bring before you travel.

Make sure you know the visa and health requirements for your destination.

Check if there are any other documents you need for your destination.

Complete the check-in process and drop off your baggage before your flight.

Airlines in the UAE have been increasing the number of flights to meet the growing demand. In the first quarter of 2023, Dubai International (DXB) airport had over 21.2 million passengers, which is almost the same as before the pandemic.